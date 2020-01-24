Hollywood is mourning the death of a reality star. It's being reported the former The Bachelorette contestant Tyler Gwozdz has died of a suspected drug overdose. News began to circulate on Wednesday (January 22) that the 29-year-old had been rushed to the hospital after police were dispatched to a Florida home.

However, according to reports by TMZand PEOPLE, a Boca Raton Police Services Department spokesperson shared the Gwozdz was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit after they "responded to a medical overdose" back on Monday, January 13. PEOPLE claims to have obtained a copy of the 911 call that shows Gwozdz's bathroom door had to be kicked in before Narcan was administered to the reality star in the hopes of reversing the effect of an opioid overdose.

During his hospitalization, Gwozdz "was listed as being in critical but stable condition." However, paperwork states that he passed away on Wednesday. During his stint on last year's season of The Bachelorette with Hannah Brown, Gwozdz shocked viewers when he decided to check out during the third episode. He only said he "had to leave" and it was shared that what truly happened behind the scenes wasn't aired by producers "to respect his privacy." It will reportedly take eight to 12 weeks for a full toxicology report.