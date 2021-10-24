BabyTron Shares New Track From His Upcoming Album, “Day In Ferndale”

On his new track, BabyTron takes on a tour of a “Day In Ferndale.” The Michigan native also dropped a visual to go along with the song, showing him shopping for some fresh new kicks and smoking up in an empty parking lot.

“Ten moves ahead, checkmate, catch me Louis steppin’/Time for a third charm, you know Hutch gon’ do the pendant,” he raps near the start of the track.

Earlier this year, BabyTron shared the album Luka Troncic, which sees him carrying 20 of the 24 tracks on his own. Peezy assisted on “Blitz,” Allstar Jr on “Scam Stars,” ShittyBoyz came in on “Cold World,” and Since99 helped out on Mermaid Man And Barnacle Boy.

“Day In Ferndale” only dropped earlier this weekend, but listeners are already praising Tron’s new music video and his quick lyrical wit. “Bro is this your first video without crocs on? This gotta be sum special,” one Instagram comment reads. “Bruh this is like @green_haze420 and @nickcannon in one person,” another listener said.

Earlier this month, BabyTron shared that his new album, Bin Reaper 2 will be dropping on Friday, October 29th. The project will be a whopping 27 tracks long, and will see features from the likes of Lil Yachty, Krispy Life, and RTB MB, among others.

What are your initial thoughts on “Day In Ferndale”? Let us know below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Said four words back like, "Bitch, you kinda ugly"

Heard bein' broke a joke but I ain't never find it funny

I just wake my ass up and go and find some money

Fourteen hundred on the kicks, the soles kinda bloody