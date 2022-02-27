BabyTron Drops "Chess Players" With DaBoii Ahead Of Next Week's Album

Only a week removed from his collaborative album with fellow ShittyBoyz group members, BabyTron is back for his solo work. ShittyBoyz consists of three Detroit rappers StanWill, TrDee and lastly, BabyTron, as they just put out their new 22 song project Trifecta.

BabyTron is the most prevalent of the three Shitty Boyz, as his intensively lyrical exhibitions of songs seem effortless with his monotone voice. On March 4, Tron will drop his brand new, 23 song album Megatron, as he has grown fond of sports-themed album titles such as 2021's Luka Troncic and 2020's Sleeve Nash.

"Chess Players," released on Feb. 25, is the second promotional single for Megatron, and features SOB X RBE member DaBoii. DaBoii and BabyTron establish elite chemistry on the track, trading back-and-forth flows and several verses for a hook, which BabyTron has never typically utilized in his music.

It is all bars, all the time for BabyTron, and ones that stick out on "Chess Players" touch on his love for A Bathing Ape shark hoodies and his elite fashion sense.

The music video for the track takes place all in the comfort of a kitchen, as DaBoii is currently serving a house arrest sentence, which he divulges in on his November 2021 album House Arrest.

Check out the two menacing styles of BabyTron and DaBoii coming together as "Chess Players" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Glock with the, if I flick this bitch, it's a fully

Six hunnid dollar shark head when I zip the hoodie

Eighty dollar eighthy in the 'Wood, I ain't hitting Cookie

Unky in the kitchen with some, finna whip some bully