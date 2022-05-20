Babyface Ray Unveils "FACE (Deluxe)"

Babyface Ray's earned praise from the OGs and the youngins. Over the past few months, he's earned praise from rappers like Curren$y, Tyler, The Creator, Pusha T, and plenty of other figures in rap. Earlier this year, he blessed fans with the 20-song project, FACE. The project will easily be among some of the best rap offerings of the year but it looks like he's back with more heat before the summer hits.

The deluxe edition of FACE includes an additional eight songs, bringing the tracklist up to 28. The re-release includes new collabs alongside Lucki, DJ ESCO, Lil Yachty, Veeze, and Baroline.

Check out the full 28 songs on Babyface Ray's FACE (Deluxe) and sound off in the comments with your favorite song off of the project.