Known as the "voice of Detroit" in many circles, Babyface Ray has officially unveiled the tracklist for his highly-anticipated upcoming album, FACE. The Detroit legend has been teasing the upcoming release for weeks, dropping a couple of singles and getting a cool new billboard in the middle of Times Square.

As we count down the days until the release of Babyface Ray's new album, the 30-year-old rapper has unveiled the tracklist, which includes a number of hip-hop stars.

The twenty-track album will be released on Friday (January 28) with features from Pusha-T, Wiz Khalifa, G Herbo, 42 Dugg, Icewear Vezzo, Yung Lean, and more. Production is largely handled by 808 Mafia, DJ Esco, and others. The project will include the previously released single, "Dancing With The Devil." The announcement was coupled with the official album cover reveal, as well as the release of the new song and video, "Sincerely Face."

Check out the tracklisting for Babyface Ray's upcoming album below and let us know which song you're most excited to check out. Are you a fan of Babyface Ray?





FACE Tracklist:

1. My Thoughts 3 / Pop's Prayer (Prod. by Kura)

2. 6 Mile Show (feat. Icewear Vezzo) [Prod. by 808 Mafia, ATL Jacob]

3. Sincerely Face (Prod. by Flea)

4. Tunnel Vision (Prod. by DJ Esco)

5. Overtime (feat. Yung Lean) [Prod. by WhoTheHelIsCarlos]

6. Blood, Sweat & Tears (feat. G Herbo) [Prod. by 808 Mafia]

7. Go Yard (Prod. by DJ Esco)

8. Me, Wife & Kids (Prod. by Pooh Beatz, EJ Beats, XYNOTHING)

9. Idols (Prod. by Glen On The Track)

10. Same Pain (Prod. by Hoodrich Keem & 48 Hours A Day)

11. Let Me Down (feat. 42 Dugg) [Prod. by Doc Playboi, Jordan Prod It, Chosen 1)

12. Steak N Lobster (Prod. by Space)

13. Mob (Prod. by FoeThousandWatts)

14. Needed Some Love (Prod. by K Money)

15. Dancing With The Devil (feat. Pusha-T & Landstrip Chip) [Produced by OG Parker & Romano]

16. Palm Angels, Palms Itching (Prod. by Jon Boi)

17. Kush & Codeine (feat. Wiz Khalifa) [Prod. by Sledgren]

18. Seduction (Prod. by DJ Esco)

19. Richard Flair (Prod. by FoeThousandWatts)

20. Motown Music (Prod. by DJ Esco)