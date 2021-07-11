Babyface Ray Needs Answers On "What The Business Is"

Detroit got it right now. The regional scene within Michigan has been flourishing and inspiring other scenes across the country. The frenetic production and detailed bars that vividly describe the environment has made for some of the most exciting music in recent times. One person. whois at the forefront of D-Town's recent uprising in Babyface Ray. Though he does stand out from the crowd, he remains a pivotal figure within the scene.

This week, the rapper returned with his latest single, "What The Business Is." With muddy production to back him, Babyface Ray's laidback vocals and nonchalant delivery details jealousy and success in his rise to the top.

Babyface Ray is coming off of the release of the deluxe edition of Unfuckwitable which includes the "Paperwork Party" remix with Jack Harlow.

Quotable Lyrics

Run it up, dodge hate and n***as wanna hand it off

I'm really not impressed, really not a fan at all

Left the bank, fully loaded, promise I don't scam at all

I had a wild week, promise I don't know they name

