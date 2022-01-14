Babyface Ray Links With Pusha-T & Landstrip Chip For "Dancing With The Devil"

A lot of incredible new music has been released in the first two weeks of this year, and Detroit rapper Babyface Ray is continuing that trend. Dropping his new single "Dancing With The Devil" on Friday (January 14), the buzzing rapper invites Pusha-T and Landstrip Chip to his world for the OG Parker-produced record.

Ahead of the release of his new album, Face, which comes out later this month, Babyface Ray slows things down for the chilled-out record. The song was released alongside a music video, directed by Joseph, showing a heist gone wrong.

As he continues to make a name for himself as one of the most exciting rappers coming out of Detroit's booming scene, check out "Dancing With The Devil" below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Sippin' all this drank make it hard for me to think

Diamonds on my chain just to cover up this pain

If I ain't have a thing, would you still treat me the same?

Gotta charge it to the game

They would stab me in my back every time if I would let 'em

Heart cold, so I went rose gold diamonds on my bezel

Ain't never get mad, just went up another level

Yeah, I've been dancing with the devil