mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Babyface Ray Links With Pusha-T & Landstrip Chip For "Dancing With The Devil"

Alex Zidel
January 14, 2022 14:09
280 Views
33
0
Wavy Gang/EMPIREWavy Gang/EMPIRE
Wavy Gang/EMPIRE

Dancing With The Devil
Babyface Ray Feat. Pusha T & Landstrip Chip

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
38% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Babyface Ray releases his new single, "Dancing With The Devil" featuring Pusha-T and Landstrip Chip.


A lot of incredible new music has been released in the first two weeks of this year, and Detroit rapper Babyface Ray is continuing that trend. Dropping his new single "Dancing With The Devil" on Friday (January 14), the buzzing rapper invites Pusha-T and Landstrip Chip to his world for the OG Parker-produced record.

Ahead of the release of his new album, Face, which comes out later this month, Babyface Ray slows things down for the chilled-out record. The song was released alongside a music video, directed by Joseph, showing a heist gone wrong. 

As he continues to make a name for himself as one of the most exciting rappers coming out of Detroit's booming scene, check out "Dancing With The Devil" below and let us know what you think.


Quotable Lyrics:

Sippin' all this drank make it hard for me to think
Diamonds on my chain just to cover up this pain
If I ain't have a thing, would you still treat me the same?
Gotta charge it to the game
They would stab me in my back every time if I would let 'em
Heart cold, so I went rose gold diamonds on my bezel
Ain't never get mad, just went up another level
Yeah, I've been dancing with the devil

Babyface Ray
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  3
  0
  280
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Babyface Ray Pusha T Landstrip Chip OG Parker
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Babyface Ray Links With Pusha-T & Landstrip Chip For "Dancing With The Devil"
33
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject