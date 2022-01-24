Babyface Ray Drops New Single "Sincerely Face" Ahead Of New Album

Detroit-based rapper Babyface Ray has released his latest single, "Sincerely Face," ahead of the release of his upcoming album, FACE. After previewing the track last year, fans have been asking the rising star about the record and it has officially earned a full release.

"Sincerely Face" is a single designed for the streets, further cementing him as a leader in the Motown street scene. The track will appear on the tracklist for his upcoming new album, FACE, which drops on Friday (January 28). In addition to the release of "Sincerely Face," Babyface Ray shared the full tracklisting for the album, which includes twenty songs and features from Pusha-T, Wiz Khalifa, G Herbo, 42 Dugg, Icewear Vezzo, and more.

Have a listen to "Sincerely Face" below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Now, I can sit and tell you 'bout the diamonds on my chest like everything's easy

Spoke to Fatboy the other day, he say he's still gettin' money, what's new?

All my latest problems come from b*tches, so you know I had to cut 'em all through

You know I got the juice like I had Bishop hangin' and I threw him off the roof