Babyface Ray Doubles Up On "Unf*ckwitable (Deluxe)"

Babyface Ray is currently one of the hottest artists out of Detroit right now. The rapper has been bubbling up over the past few years but with the release of Unfuckwitable, many more began to recognize his unique voice and sound. The seven-song project was released in February, and now, he's doubled the tracklist for the official deluxe version.

The deluxe edition of Babyface Ray's latest project includes the previously released single, "A Million Cash Race," as well as a surprise feature from Jack Harlow who appears on the "Paperwork Party (Remix)." The rapper also enlists Murda Beatz who produces his collab with Peezy. Veeze also appears on the track, "Gallery Dept."

Check out the deluxe edition of Babyface Ray's new project below. Are you feeling Unfuckwitable?