Babyface is gearing up to release a new album titled, Girls' Night Out, and has signed with Capitol Records to do so. Announcing the project in a press release on Tuesday, Babyface revealed that the project will feature Ella Mai, Queen Naija, Ari Lennox, Kehlani, Doechii, and more.

Girls' Night Out will be produced by Babyface himself as well as Rika Tischendorf.



“I am extremely honored and humbled to be signing to a legacy label like Capitol. They have welcomed me with open arms and treat me like family. And, in the end, that is what it’s all about – doing what you love with people who have the same love for music as you do,” said Babyface. “I am very excited about the upcoming album and everyone on it. The process for it reminded me of when I did Waiting to Exhale and I’m excited for the world to hear.”

Michelle Jubelirer, Chair & CEO, Capitol Music Group, said, “Babyface’s return to the studio is long overdue, and I couldn’t be happier that he’s chosen Capitol as the home for such a wonderful new album. To hear his one-of-a-kind voice paired with some of music’s most impressive female artists is a joy that we can’t wait to share.”

Babyface shared the first single from his new album earlier this month, “Keeps On Fallin’.” The track sees the veteran singer team up with Ella Mai.

Girls’ Night Out is scheduled to be released on October 29.