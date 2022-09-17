Babyface & Queen Naija Team Up For R&B Jam "Game Over"

We have a fusion of generations of music with this newly-released single that already has R&B buzzing. Queen Naija has gone from a YouTube star to a beloved singer whose voice has been praised by her peers, and as she continues to thrive in her career, she partnered with legendary artist and producer Babyface for their new single, "Game Over."

Ever since Sean "Diddy" Combs proposed that R&B was on its last breath, there have been several releases to combat that take. "Game Over" carefully balances a production that compliments both new school and old school approaches from the two artists, making this a blend that listeners will enjoy.

Babyface saw a huge uptick in streaming numbers following his Verzuz years ago, so it is unsurprising that he's continued to collaborate with R&B acts of this generation of music.

Stream "Game Over" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

You finesse me into thinking you were solid

All that sweet sh*t you was talkin wasn't valid

You only think about yourself boy you so selfish, and you childish

You don't turn me on no more instead you turn me off

Always get mad bout little petty shit, it turns me off

You never take me on no dates you don't show me off