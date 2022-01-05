Last fall, the artist formerly known as Yung Baby Tate updated her stage name and flexed her new major label deal with the release of her Warner Records debut single "PEDI." Those who listened to the rising Atlanta artist's song know that she's a self-professed "petty a** b*tch," and on Tuesday afternoon, Baby Tate proved how petty she can be while trolling some of her critics on Twitter.

After one her fans tweeted, "Baby Tate would be further if her skin was lighter .. truth be told, because the talent is undeniable," the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star fired off a barrage of tweets before eventually sharing an extremely photoshopped photo as a lighthearted jab at her detractors.



Presley Ann/Getty Images

In response to the fan's claim that colorism has prevented the After The Rain artist from reaching a higher level of success, Baby Tate wrote, "Nobody misinterpreted your tweet. You think I have not been accepted in the industry due to my skin tone and body shape. And what I am telling you is that there is no woman lighter than me with no record deal that is further than me. If there is plz show me. I was independent."

Baby Tate also alluded to when Lil Baby's first baby mother, Ayesha "Little Ms. Golden," tried to fat-shame her, saying, "Y'all really let that lady convince you I was fat." To top everything off, Baby Tate then shared a photoshopped version of one of her recent photos, in which her skin was drastically lightened and her butt was enlargened.

See all of Baby Tate's responses, as well as her hilarious troll tweet below.





Lastly, Baby Tate capped off the back-and-forth with fans by announcing that she will be dropping a double mixtape as her first full-length release under Warner Records. "My upcoming double mixtape is going to be my MOST SUCCESSFUL PROJECT YET," she tweeted. "Let’s go @warnerrecords."

What are your thoughts on the entire situation? Is it harmful for fans to reduce artists' accomplishments due to their own perception of how successful they should be? And does colorism play a part in Baby Tate's progression, despite her claim otherwise?