Baby Tate Taps 2 Chainz For Club Ready "Ain't No Love"

Summer may be coming to an end, but that doesn't mean those club-ready jams have to stop. This New Music Friday (September 23), Baby Tate returns with a few bars on a 2 Chainz-assisted track that will get listeners to the dancefloor. The Warner Records release gives a nod to Ciara's "Oh" featuring Ludacris and Usher's "Love in this Club," both 2000s party favorites, and judging from the lyrics, Baby Tate makes it clear that there "Ain't No Love" when all you're looking for is a good time.

"Ain't No Love" arrives just ahead of Baby Tate's Mani/Pedi mixtape that's slated for release on September 30. She's shared singles like "Dancing Queen" and "Sl*t Him Out," and in this run of her career, she's not holding anything back. Tate is known for her eclectic approaches to Hip Hop and R&B, making her a standout in an industry that often receives complaints about copycats.

We'll keep you updated on more from Baby Tate and her Mani/Pedi release, but for now, stream "Ain't No Love" featuring 2 Chainz and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Only dime pieces ain't no dubs over here

Don't want no scrubs don't waste your time, n*gga bye

Got bottles on the way so slide to the side