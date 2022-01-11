Baby Tate has a major flex to share with all the haters who were commenting on her natural body a few months ago. The 25-year-old dropped off a couple of booty shots to her Instagram on Monday, January 10th, rocking a gorgeous blue set with matching boots from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty lingerie collection.

In case you missed it, back in October we shared a story about RiRi shooting the "I Am" rapper a heartfelt DM after she received some nasty comments about her body. "It’s always people with the least going on with the most to say. MY BODY is MY BODY to work on or NOT," Tate tweeted at the time.





A few hours after the drama about her figure blew up on social media, the Georgia native provided us with an update, revealing that she'd gotten a super kind message from the Fenty entrepreneur, and also teasing that she could be teaming up with Ri's lingerie brand in the future.

"I’m really crying y’all Rihanna just DM'd me," Baby Tate told her followers. "Y’all gone be so mad when I link with Savage X Fenty in this bomb ass body of mine."

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Clearly, the recording artist spoke her dreams into existence, as she's now securing the bag while looking sexy in Savage, regardless of what people online have to say about her shape.

Flo Milli, Louise Chantal, and Princess Nokia are just a few of the famous friends hyping Baby Tate up in her comments; see her latest thirst trap for yourself below.





