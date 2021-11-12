Baby Tate Joins The "Bruised" Soundtrack With New Solo Track "Dungarees"

Later this month, Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry will be making her directorial debut with Netlfix's Bruised, but before fans get the opportunity to watch the MMA-themed film, they will first be treated to Bruised's official soundtrack. As previously reported, the album will be an all-female effort, and artists such as H.E.R., City Girls, Cardi B, Saweetie, Latto, Flo Milli, and more will be featured on the unique soundtrack.

A week before Bruised (Soundtrack From and Inspired By The Netflix Film hits DSPs, another single has been shared from the project, and it arrives in the form of a solo Baby Tate track.





Titled "Dungarees," Baby Tate's Bruised placement finds the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star dropping bar after bar over a bass-heavy beat from Grammy-nominated producer Bizness Boi. The opportunity to be involved in such a historical movie soundtrack isn't lost on the new Warner signee either. Tate recently spoke on the opportunity by saying, "I’m so grateful to be a part of the FIRST EVER all female soundtrack for @halleberry’s new movie #Bruised."

Watch the lyric video for "Dungarees" below, and let us know if Baby Tate's solo track has you excited to hear the rest of the Bruised soundtrack.

Quotable Lyrics

Digereedo, didgeri-day

My, my, my, it's such a beautiful day (Yeah)

To fall in line, I put bitches in they place (Uh)

And it'll never be first as long as I'm in the race

You got it, cool

I'm, I'm, I'm, I'm finna take these niggas to school

I'm sick of these deliquents, always breakin' the rules

Dissin' on the internet to get the fakest of views

Thinkin' that's gon' get you lit, but you ain't makin' no moves