Baby Tate Isn't Playing On Her Warner Records Debut Single "Pedi"

Changing one's stage name is never an easy task for artists, but the Atlanta rapper, singer, and producer formerly known as Yung Baby Tate is making it look easy. Today, the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star returns as Baby Tate with the single "Pedi," her first official release as a Warner Records artist.

On "Pedi," Baby Tate accepts that she's "a petty ass bitch," and although the song's title is a bit misleading, she does offer a funny line about her toes as atonement. Powered by a raucous, and rather obscure, sample of The Pack's 2006 song "Candy," the track inserts Baby Tate into a nostalgic, yet energetic soundscape, and she attacks the beat with joyously petty lyrics.

At the end of the second verse, Tate raps, "Real ass bitch and I might be crazy/But at least I'm authentic (Bitch)," and if anything, "Pedi" proves that the Atlanta multi-hyphenate is sticking true to her own sound, even as she transitions away from navigating the music industry as an independent artist.

Check out the vibrant and animated music video for "Pedi" below, and let us know if you're feeling the rising artist's first new single as Baby Tate.

Quotable Lyrics

You ain't gotta ask who sent it (Sent it)

Said that I was petty, I meant it (Meant it)

Real ass bitch and I might be crazy

But at least I'm authentic (Bitch)