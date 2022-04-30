Baby Tate Drops Off New 2-Pack, "Dancing Queen / Yasss Queen"

25-year-old Baby Tate has returned with a new 2-pack that shows off her versatility as a recording artist. On the first song, "Dancing Queen," we see her bad bitch side shine through, while the second title, "Yasss Queen," finds her leaning into her R&B persona.

"I got the whole world 1, 2, stepping, call these hoes Ciara / Soon as you tried to step to me, see that was your first error (That was that) / N*ggas is Keith, they sweating, I'ma make it last forever (Keith, they sweat) / Bitches is blue in the face while I'm cheesin’, stackin’ cheddar (Cheese)," she cleverly spits on the upbeat rap song.

When she slows it down, Tate shows love to anyone who's able to maintain their composure and keep it together in today's hectic world. "I never seen somebody do it like you do / You got me wondering how you make it look so easy," she sings.

Which of Baby Tate's two new releases is your favourite? Sound off in the comments below.

