Baby Tate Doubles Back With "Dungarees" Video

Baby Tate shares powerful new clip to accompany "Dungarees."

After sharing her latest "Dungarees" track, Baby Tate returns with a hooking visual to accompany the track, scored for the soundtrack of Netflix's newest Bruised film.

The cut appears the first-of-its-kind all-female Hip-Hop soundtrack alongside cuts from Cardi B, City Girls, Latto and Saweetie among others. In that same spirit, the new clip finds Tate as she laces up in a gym setting, swapping with scenes from the Halle Berry flick in which the award-winning actress is both the star and director--making her debut as the latter.

The film is slated for a limited weeklong run in theaters before it hits Netflix on November 24th.

“I can’t wait to show it,” Berry told Variety. “I have to tell you, one of the things I’m most excited about is the title song that H.E.R. sang [...] So I can’t wait to share with everyone and am super excited.”

Watch the full clip up top.