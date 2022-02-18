mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Baby Tate Confesses Her Bedroom Fantasies On "Sl*t Him Out"

Hayley Hynes
February 18, 2022 14:32
216 Views
10
2
Baby Tate/SpotifyBaby Tate/Spotify
Baby Tate/Spotify

Sl*t Him Out
Baby Tate

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Baby Tate delivered two fire tracks this New Music Friday.


This week, Baby Tate has two new singles for us that show just how diverse her range as an artist is. Firstly, she shared "What's Love," a more sombre, reflective song that finds her singing about romances gone wrong, but following that, she took her power back with "Sl*t Him Out."

The two-minute and 52-second long title finds the Atlanta-born starlet letting her freak flag fly, boasting about turning a "n*gga into a slut" like Amber Rose before "bussin' twenty-one times on his nose." 

As Uproxx reports, Baby Tate has been on a roll lately, recently linking up with 21 Savage to appear on JID's "Surround Sound" single, which fans loved so much they adamantly requested to hear the full version of the "Pedi" hitmaker's verse, which she delivered at the end of last month.

Stream "Sl*t Him Out" on Spotify or Apple Music below, and check out the 25-year-old's other New Music Friday arrival, "What's Love" here. 

Quotable Lyrics:

I get gnarly, bitch, I get gross
Wait 'til you see what I can do with my toes
I'm finna turn that n*gga to a slut, Amber Rose
And then I'm bussin' twenty-one times on his nose

[Via]

Baby Tate new music new song new single Female Rap Sl*t Him Out
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Baby Tate Confesses Her Bedroom Fantasies On "Sl*t Him Out"
10
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject