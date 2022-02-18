Baby Tate Confesses Her Bedroom Fantasies On "Sl*t Him Out"

This week, Baby Tate has two new singles for us that show just how diverse her range as an artist is. Firstly, she shared "What's Love," a more sombre, reflective song that finds her singing about romances gone wrong, but following that, she took her power back with "Sl*t Him Out."

The two-minute and 52-second long title finds the Atlanta-born starlet letting her freak flag fly, boasting about turning a "n*gga into a slut" like Amber Rose before "bussin' twenty-one times on his nose."

As Uproxx reports, Baby Tate has been on a roll lately, recently linking up with 21 Savage to appear on JID's "Surround Sound" single, which fans loved so much they adamantly requested to hear the full version of the "Pedi" hitmaker's verse, which she delivered at the end of last month.

Stream "Sl*t Him Out" on Spotify or Apple Music below, and check out the 25-year-old's other New Music Friday arrival, "What's Love" here.

Quotable Lyrics:

I get gnarly, bitch, I get gross

Wait 'til you see what I can do with my toes

I'm finna turn that n*gga to a slut, Amber Rose

And then I'm bussin' twenty-one times on his nose

