Baby Smoove Releases His New Project "Im Still Perfect"

Aron A.
July 21, 2020 20:48
CoverCover

Im Still Perfect
Baby Smoove

Baby Smoove unleashes his latest project.


Detroit is on fire right now, in the best way possible. A new generation of rappers have emerged over the past few years that have helped put an entire scene on the map. Artists like Tee Grizzley, Sada Baby, Icewear Vezzo, and many more. Baby Smoove has had an incredible run over the years and he doesn't look like he's slowing down any time soon. The rapper returned this week with his latest offering, I'm Still Perfect which comes three months after the release of his last project, Practice. With fourteen tracks in total, Baby Smoove enlists Michigan Meech for the majority of the production while Okay Jones, Cino, and Topside also contribute to the project.

Listen to Baby Smoove's brand new project I'm Still Perfect below. 

