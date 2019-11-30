mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Baby Rose Drops EP Project "To You"

Karlton Jahmal
November 30, 2019 16:29
To You
Baby Rose

Soulful holiday vibes


Baby Rose is having a good fourth quarter in 2019. The refreshing R&B artist just received a Grammy nomination for her contributions to Dreamville’s Revenge of the Dreamers III album. Baby Rose is also currently on tour with Snoh Aalegra during her "ugh, a mini-tour." Now, Baby Rose is blessing fans with an EP to end the year. Entitled To You, the brief EP has a Christmas vibe although it isn't necessarily just a holiday album. The emotions on a song like "Family Bond" can be felt year long.

Smooth soul meshes with those classic holiday vibes though, and Baby Rose is left with a stirring new project for her fans to digest. Sitting at five-tracks, the EP comes ahead of Rose’s upcoming solo To Myself Tour kicking off in February 2020. Check out the tour dates below and stream Baby Rose's project now.

