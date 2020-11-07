Baby Plug Recruits Lil Keed, Lil Gotit, Young Nudy & More On "Lemme Pop My Shxt 2"

Young Missouri artist Baby Plug got hot earlier this year when he released a track called "No Fifties." The song was an immediate hit among underground rap fans and over the course of the year, the artist has been looking to capitalize on his newfound fame with some consistent releases here and there. Recently, he decided to come through with Lemme Pop My Shxt 2 which as you can tell from the title, contains plenty of braggadocios tracks.

Near the end of the 12-track project, we have some remixes to the tracks "No Vest" as well as the aforementioned "No Fifties." The latter of these remixes features the likes of Lil Gotit and Lil Keed all while "No Vest" contains Young Nudy. There is plenty of music to digest here and Baby Plug has certainly proven himself as an artist to watch, moving forward.

Tracklist:

1. Traphouse

2. It's BP

3. Hoodbaby Pt. 2

4. Hunnid (ft. YP)

5. Guap Like Uzi

6. Roll Out (ft. Rx Hect)

7. There He Go (ft. Rx Peso)

8. Draco

9. 4 Tha Moment

10. Feel Right

11. No Fifties (ft. Lil Keed & Lil Gotit)

12. No Vest (ft Young Nudy)