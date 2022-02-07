Baby Money Makes Quality Control Debut With New Album "Easy Money"

Detroit rapper Baby Money is getting his start on Quality Control's roster, dropping his new project, Easy Money. His first project as part of the record label features some of Detroit's finest vocalists, including Icewear Vezzo, Babyface Ray, 42 Dugg, Peezy, and more. Production is handled largely by Helluva, Antt Beatz, Machu, and more.

The full-length release includes twelve new songs featuring Baby Money's signature flows, unpacking the 24-year-old's newfound lifestyle as one of the hottest rising rappers in Detroit.

He's come a long way since he started rapping twelve years ago. Listen to Baby Money's new project Easy Money below and let us know what you think in the comments. Stay tuned for more new music from the Quality Control-signed artist.

Tracklist:

1. Long Time Comin

2. Who Not Turnt (feat. 42 Dugg & Tay B)

3. Difference

4. Charlie's Angels

5. What's Poppin'

6. Blue Street (feat. Icewear Vezzo)

7. Big Money

8. GT 63

9. Mine On It

10. Money Conversations

11. 2 Strikers

12. Moncler Bubble (Remix) [feat. Babyface Ray & Peezy]