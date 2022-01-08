Baby Money Drops Off "Long Time Coming"

The Quality Control empire continues to grow with every passing year. The ATL-based record label currently boasts a roster that includes Migos, Lil Baby, and City Girls, among others. They have a high success rate when it comes to introducing new talent to the masses, as we saw last year with Lakeyah.

This week, QC announced the latest addition to the label: Baby Money. The Detroit-based spitter has been hustling his way to the top over the years but the release of Young N***a Old Soul last year helped put a massive spotlight on his name.

To commemorate his recently inked deal with Quality Control, he slid through with his debut single on the label, "Long Time Comin." Check that out below and keep your eyes peeled for more music from Baby Money.

Quotable Lyrics

Switches to my n***as, that's gon' keep them n***as wildin'

They put bodies on they blickys, so I keep buyin 'em choppas

But I got everything I want, so I keep buyin' my opps

Louis to the floor, bitch, I even buy my socks