Baby Keem may be a newcomer in the game, but he's already moving like a veteran presence. Backed by the guiding hand of Kendrick Lamar, Keem emerged with an aura of prestige; how many artists could boast a feature from one of the greatest rappers alive before delivering a debut studio album?

Now, the time for Keem to capitalize on the furious buzz surrounding his name -- especially in light of "Family Ties," his blistering collaboration with Kendrick Lamar -- has come.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

His new album The Melodic Blue is set to be released on September 10th, and today Keem has shared the project's official tracklist, inviting fans to help him narrow down a color palette...though there certainly stands to be one obvious choice.

Clocking in at sixteen tracks, the album features minimal outside help. Potential hidden features aside, we're looking at guest appearances from Don Toliver, Kendrick Lamar, and Travis Scott, with the latter two appearing on previously released singles "Family Ties" and "Durag Activity." Other than that, it's set to be a showcase for Baby Keem, who is already touted as one of the new generation's most promising rising voices.

Check out the complete tracklist below, and look for Baby Keem's The Melodic Blue to release this coming Friday, September 10th. Will you be tuning in?

1. trademark usa

2. pink panties

3. scapegoats

4. range brothers

5. issues

6. gorgeous

7. south africa

8. lost souls

9. cocoa with don toliver

10. family ties with kendrick lamar

11. scars

12. durag activity with travis scott

13. booman

14. first order of business

15. vent

16. 16