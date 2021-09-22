Baby Keem Updates "The Melodic Blue" With Feature From Brent Faiyaz

Fans still have his The Melodic Blue on repeat, and Bab yKeem has returned with its update. The rising rapper burst onto the scene with this release, setting off his epic rollout with a collaboration with his cousin, Kendrick Lamar. Their "family ties" single stormed the internet as Hip hop fans were excited to hear more from K-Dot following the announcement that he was preparing for his final release with Top Dawg Entertainment.

On Wednesday (September 22), Keem returned with the updated version of The Melodic Blue, a "deluxe" version that featured three additional tracks. We've already heard "hooligan" and "no sense," so the only true new song is Brent Faiyaz's addition to "lost souls." Original features on The Melodic Blue included Don Toliver, Travis Scott, and of course, Kendrick Lamar.

Tracklist

1. trademark usa

2. pink panties

3. scapegoats

4. range brothers with Kendrick Lamar

5. issues

6. gorgeous

7. south africa

8. lost souls

9. cocoa with Don Toliver

10. family ties with Kendrick Lamar

11. scars

12. durag activity with Travis Scott

13. booman

14. first order of business

15. vent

16. 16

Disc 2

1. lost souls ft. Brent Faiyaz

2. hooligan

3. no sense