Baby Keem Shuns People Trying To Ride His Wave On "No Sense"

After being named a 2020 XXL Freshman, Baby Keem seems set to have a huge breakout year in 2021. The West Coast rapper and producer has garnered widespread attention for his projects DIE FOR MY BITCH and The Sound of Bad Habits, and lately, fans have been clamoring for a new album from the pgLang artist. Luckily, the drought is over, as Baby Keem has officially shared his first single of the year, which he started teasing on his Instagram a couple of weeks ago.

Co-produced by Baby Keem and Jahaan Sweet (who's known for working with artists such as Drake and Jay-Z), "no sense" is a mellow, slow-burning single that finds Baby Keem exploring the fake energy and nonsense around him, from immature relationships to people trying to ride his wave of success. The pensive track is pulled from Keem's highly anticipated upcoming album, and it gives fans a broadened taste of the pgLang artist's ever-developing sound.

Does "no sense" have you excited for a new full-length from Baby Keem?

Quotable Lyrics

Are you mad at me? Are you irritated?

I let you duck me, then you celebrated

Are you showin' off because you with your friends, dawg?

Don't be showin' out when you with your friends, dawg

Makes no sense, no, no, no

These n*ggas tryna ride the wave, ride the wave, yeah