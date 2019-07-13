mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Baby Keem Sharpens His Cutting Knives On "FRANCE FREESTYLE"

Devin Ch
July 13, 2019 14:01
117 Views
01
0
CoverCover

FRANCE FREESTYLE
Baby Keem

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Baby Keem travels to the French Riviera for his latest scrimmage, "FRANCE FREESTYLE."


In the new dawn of Hip-Hop, post-SoundCloud, artists with "big city aspirations" devote just as much of their energy to the visual presentation, brand package, as they would the song's core musical components. Baby Keem is a perfect example of this trend manifesting into undisputable quality. "FRANCE FREESTYLE," Keem's latest offering (on most streaming platforms, not all) is, as the title would suggest, is a barebone cypher drafted over a pulsating beat, nothing revolutionary or groundbreaking.

As much as he'd like to convey effortlessness and basic instincts for the craft, the "FRANCE FREESTYLE" operates within the structure of old, with adherence to his other standout records like "INVENTED IT" and "Miss Charlotte" (prod. by Cardo) off 2018's The Sound of Bad Habit. Keem remains a relative unknown to the average consumer, but don't tell that TDE's executive order, who enlisted his help in drafting the previous works of ScHoolboy Q and Jay Rock. Hit us with your thoughts in the comment section below the write-up.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ho, fairy tale, no beef, bitch, you cauliflower
Yeah, tunnel vision, excuse me, you teeny boppers 
Start it, bitch, I double park it 
Double, double, double, double, bitch, I double park it 
Don't talk to me when I stomp in this bitch, ho, ho.

- Baby Keem

Baby Keem
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  0
  117
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Baby Keem tde producer freestyle
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Baby Keem Sharpens His Cutting Knives On "FRANCE FREESTYLE"
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject