Baby Keem Sharpens His Cutting Knives On "FRANCE FREESTYLE"

In the new dawn of Hip-Hop, post-SoundCloud, artists with "big city aspirations" devote just as much of their energy to the visual presentation, brand package, as they would the song's core musical components. Baby Keem is a perfect example of this trend manifesting into undisputable quality. "FRANCE FREESTYLE," Keem's latest offering (on most streaming platforms, not all) is, as the title would suggest, is a barebone cypher drafted over a pulsating beat, nothing revolutionary or groundbreaking.

As much as he'd like to convey effortlessness and basic instincts for the craft, the "FRANCE FREESTYLE" operates within the structure of old, with adherence to his other standout records like "INVENTED IT" and "Miss Charlotte" (prod. by Cardo) off 2018's The Sound of Bad Habit. Keem remains a relative unknown to the average consumer, but don't tell that TDE's executive order, who enlisted his help in drafting the previous works of ScHoolboy Q and Jay Rock. Hit us with your thoughts in the comment section below the write-up.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ho, fairy tale, no beef, bitch, you cauliflower

Yeah, tunnel vision, excuse me, you teeny boppers

Start it, bitch, I double park it

Double, double, double, double, bitch, I double park it

Don't talk to me when I stomp in this bitch, ho, ho.

- Baby Keem