Baby Keem Shares "The Melodic Blue" Ft. Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, & Don Toliver

We've already heard a sample of "Issues" but now you can stream the track and the rest of Baby Keem's The Melodic Blue. Keem, who is a cousin to Kendrick Lamar, recently united with his Rap icon relative on "Family Ties," a single that showed K-Dot's first offering in 2021. The song continues to be applauded by fans as they await more news about Lamar's next album—a project that he has revealed will be his last with Top Dawg Entertainment.

Keem has been a rising standout in the Rap game and much like his cousin, he carefully lays low and methodically plots his moves. The Melodic Blue is certainly a highlight in his catalog and only hosts and handful of features including Lamar, Travis Scott, and Don Toliver. Stream The Melodic Blue and let us know what you think of Baby Keem's latest project.

Tracklist

1. trademark usa

2. pink panties

3. scapegoats

4. range brothers with Kendrick Lamar

5. issues

6. gorgeous

7. south africac

8. lost souls

9. cocoa with Don Toliver

10. family ties with Kendrick Lamar

11. scars

12. durag activity with Travis Scott

13. booman

14. first order of business

15. vent

16. 16