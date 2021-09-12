mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Baby Keem Shares His Gratitude On "first order of business"

Aron A.
September 12, 2021 10:33
first order of business
A highlight off of Baby Keem's "the melodic blue."


It's been an impressive month for Baby Keem. There aren't many artists in the world who can say they've appeared on Kanye West's album and brought Kendrick Lamar out of his shell but Keem's managed to do both. On DONDA, he delivered a stand-out verse on "Praise God" alongside his "du-rag activity" partner, Travis Scott. Then, "family ties" found him swapping bars with a modern-day GOAT. All of this led to the release of his new album, The Melodic Blue.

The highly-anticipated debut album from Baby Keem showcases his pop sensibilities, humor, along with his vulnerabilities. None sum it up quite as well as on "first order of business." With an infectious hook and bouncy jazz chords popping over crisp 808s, Keem reflects on all of his blessings, thanks his mother, and wishes for better karma.

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
Fuck the ones comin' for me
Can't focus on the petty, they'll come back and destroy me
Why she speakin' anyway? She fuckin' her employees
I ain't even asked, but the room was way too noisy

