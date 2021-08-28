Baby Keem says he's done dropping singles and going into album mode, following the release of his recent single with Kendrick Lamar, "Family Ties." Keem teased his upcoming project, on Twitter, Friday.

"About to arrange the melodic blue," Keem wrote.

He followed up: "no more singles. album time."

Keem's last full-length effort was his second mixtape, Die For My B*tch, back in 2019. In the time since, he's released several noteworthy singles, including his collaboration with Travis Scott, "Durag Activity."

Earlier this week, Keem released "Family Ties," featuring his cousin, Kendrick Lamar.

Lamar is also preparing for an upcoming project, as he recently announced that the album will be his last work with TDE.

"As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years," Lamar shared in a statement. "The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling. There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts. I’ve prayed for you all. See you soon enough."

