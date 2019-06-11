Baby Keem Returns To Let Us All Know He "INVENTED IT"

There is an abundance of babies infiltrating the game right now. We've got Lil Baby, DaBaby, Bhad Bhabie, Sada Baby, Sahbabii, Bali Baby, and countless other rappers trying to make their name in the industry. Baby Keem is one of the artists making a big name for himself. Some may know him as Hykeem Carter, the mysterious man credited on Jay Rock's Redemption album and Kendrick Lamar's Black Panther soundtrack. On his own way up, Baby Keem is banking on his latest single to get him to the top. Today, 2 Phone Baby Keem comes through with his new single "INVENTED IT."

The new cut is short but it feels complete. We're left wanting to hear more from Baby Keem, excited to see what the future brings. This is the first single Keem has released in a minute and if it's any indication of where he's heading, we're in for a treat.

Quotable Lyrics:

Big protein, I'm smokin' lonely for the culture

No TED Talkin', steppin' on a lil roach

What that mean? Baby Keem, I invented it

Ten toes down, painkillers 'til I'm feelin' it