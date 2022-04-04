Baby Keem says that he's interested in making a collaborative album with Kendrick Lamar, and it's the To Pimp A Butterfly rapper's call from here. Keem spoke about his relationship with Lamar while walking the red carpet at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday.

“The way we work is just so — the chemistry is there,” he told Billboard‘s Carl Lamarre. “I think everybody was very instrumental [in making The Melodic Blue], but the Kendrick one is the one I definitely hold close to my heart because it was the first few collaborations that we had. And to be here based on those collaborations is really special to me.”



David Becker / Getty Images

As for whether the full-length collaboration will happen: “It’s up to him. I’m down. It’s up to him. That’s all I can say.”

Later in the night, Keem celebrated a win in the Best Rap Performance category for his The Melodic Blue track, "Family Ties," featuring Lamar. Keem beat out J. Cole, Cardi B, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Last month, Keem told Grammy.com that there is a "50-50" shot that he and Lamar are able to put together the hypothetical album.

Check out Keem's full comments on the idea of releasing an album with Lamar below.

[Via]