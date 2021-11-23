Grammy season is officially upon us.

Just over an hour ago, the Recording Academy released the full list of nominations for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, set to take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 31, 2022. (The Staples Center will be called Crypto.com Arena by then.)

Like last year and ever year before that, this year's Grammy nominations have caused an internet stir, with fans of certain artists and records making it known that they disagree with the Recording Academy's choices. Within the world of hip hop, there have been a handful of narratives surrounding this year's Grammy noms, including much conversation about Kanye West's Donda and Drake's Certified Lover Boy.

To add to the controversy, three budding artists received their first Grammy nominations this year.

Baby Keem was nominated for Best New Artist, and his "Family Ties" collaboration with Kendrick Lamar was nominated for both Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. NBA YoungBoy was nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance for his feature on Tyler, the Creator's "WUSYANAME." And like Baby Keem, Saweetie was nominated for Best New Artist and "Best Friend" was nominated for Best Rap Song.

While nominations don't equate to Grammy victories, being selected by the Recording Academy as a nominee still carries weight in the industry, and despite the annual skepticism the award show receives, a Grammy win is still a Grammy win.

What do you think of Keem, YoungBoy and Saweetie receiving their first Grammy nominations for their efforts in 2021? Let us know down in the comments.