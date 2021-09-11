mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Baby Keem Flexes His Melodic Side On "gorgeous"

Alexander Cole
September 11, 2021 08:52
Baby Keem's versatility is on full display with the track "gorgeous."


Baby Keem has been bubbling for a few years now and in 2021, he has had a quick ascension to fame thanks to numerous co-signs from the likes of Kanye West, Travis Scott, and most importantly, his beloved cousin Kendrick Lamar. Yesterday, the artist dropped his brand new album The Melodic Blue which is filled with some eclectic tracks that have already set the internet ablaze. One of the standouts on the album is the track "gorgeous" which sees Keem at his most melodic.

The artist sings about women on the track while also going in deep on the perils of fame and the hoops he now has to jump through just to have some normalcy. It's a track that is in stark contrast to songs like "range brothers" and "family ties" although that's the point. The Melodic Blue is filled with unique sounds, and "gorgeous" just so happens to fit that bill.

Quotable Lyrics:

Trophies hidin' in the nosebleeds
Baby, get to know me, I got rich off no sleep
Baby got the Rollie, workin' through the proceeds
Baby, I go toe-to-toe-to-toe with the whole league

Baby Keem gorgeous new song new music the melodic blue
