Baby Keem Delivers Lonesome Visual To "Issues"

Erika Marie
September 10, 2021 02:35
Issues
Baby Keem

He recently performed the single on "The Tonight Show."


He just performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week, and Baby Keem is back with the visual to his single, "issues." The rapper shared his anticipated album The Melodic Blue on Friday (September 10), and already, social media has lit up with conversations about the project. It features looks from Don Toliver, Travis Scott, and Kendrick Lamar—and it marks his debut studio album and his first musical offering since he released his 2019 mixtape, Die For My B*tch.

Along with The Melodic Blue comes the visual to "Issues," and it mirrors the lyrical setting. On the track, Keem reflects on the issues plaguing him, and in the video, he rides his bicycle through the desert as he spends some alone time with his thoughts. Stream "issues" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I've been duckin' my friends, I've been stuck on my ends
Memories about people all in my head
First come to mind is my mama buyin' meâJordans
Are we really made equal? 'Cause everybody got plans
I can't go ghost, I face demons
Don't let it defeat you, all in my hands

Baby Keem the melodic blue
