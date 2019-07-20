Baby Keem Delivers His Boisterous "DIE FOR MY B*TCH" Project

Baby Keem is best known for his placement on TDE's Black Panther soundtrack, but rest assured he's more than just a backroom player. As the provocative title would suggest, DIE FOR MY B*TCH is the work of a maniacal creative type, who stops at nothing to get his message across, even if it means screaming at the top of his lungs nonstop or doing away with the lower case in titling.

Featuring production from the likes of Kal Banx, Keanu Beats, DJ Dahi, and of course Cardo, the closest thing Keem has to an in-house producer at this early stage of his career. Recent drops such as "INVENTED IT" and "FRANCE FREESTYLE" made the final cut for DIE FOR MY B*TCH, as was the case for another of Hykeem's 12 most expletive song compositions. Check 'er out and hit us with your thoughts down below.

DIE FOR MY B*TCH

1. STATS

2. HONEST

3. INVENTED IT

4. FRANCE FREESTYLE

5. BULLIES

6. MOSHPIT

7. SLICE INTERLUDE

8. ROCKSTAR P

9. TOP RAMEN

10. MY EX

11. BUSS HER UP

12. ORANGE SODA

13. NOT MY BRO

14. APOLOGIZE

