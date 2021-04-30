Baby Keem Connects With Travis Scott On "Durag Activity"

It isn't an easy feat to obtain a Travis Scott feature these days, but Baby Keem managed to do just that. Last year, Keem landed himself XXL's Freshmen list, and since then, he's continued to build his catalog. The Southern California artist has earned his stripes in the industry as a songwriter and producer on albums for cousin Kendrick Lamar and other acclaimed TDE artists including ScHoolboy Q and Jay Rock. On Friday (April 30), Baby Keem shared his latest single "durag activity," and this time, he called on Travis Scott to help him round out the track.

"Durag activity" follows Baby Keem's March release, "no sense." It's said that Keem will finally share his major-label debut sometime this year, so we'll make sure to keep you updated as more information about the project develops. In the meantime, stream the laid back, slow-burning single "durag activity" and let us know what you think about this California-meets-Texas collab.

Quotable Lyrics

You went back to your ex on me (Huh), just to flex on me

But that sh*t don't mean anything, quit textin' me

You got an innocent face, I stroke it

You got good taste, when we met, I left you frozen

I know you wanna be a rich n*gga focus

You love me because I get the check and throw it