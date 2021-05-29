Baby Keem and Travis Scott's April-released collaborative single "Durag Activity" has quickly become a favorite for listeners of both artists. The single is expected to be featured on Keem's forthcoming project, which is, according to the California rapper, expected to arrive "very, very...what rhymes with soon?"

It seems like one of pop music's biggest icons is also feeling Keem's latest single, so much so that she took to Twitter to share her admiration for it, raising the eyebrows of many social media users.



Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

"Durag activity..........," tweeted Madonna on Thursday (May 29) as the caption of a throwback photo of herself rocking a printed black bandana, adding a sunglasses emoji. Garnering nearly 6.7k retweets with comments compared to 1.1k retweets, many people swiftly pointed out to the pop legend that what she was wearing was actually not a durag.

"Madonna that is not a durag, that's a bandana! you can't wear a durag. i know this. how old is Madonna?" asked one user in awe. Keem himself responded to the tweet, cheekily penning, "...Can I send you a Durag ?" with a kissy-face emoji.

He added in a second tweet, "Did I humble Madonna?" The "Like A Virgin" hitmaker joins the long-running list of pop stars who have notoriously overstepped their place within the lines of cultural appreciation versus appropriation.

As mentioned previously, the Los Angeles rapper formally announced his upcoming project The Melodic Blue the same day he unleashed "Durag Activity." While there's been no word yet on when the project is officially set to arrive, let us know down in the comments if you're looking forward to it.