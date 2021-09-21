In a move which has become more common since Kanye West introduced the idea of an album as a living, breathing piece of art with The Life of Pablo, Baby Keem has announced he will be tacking a feature from Brent Faiyaz and two previously-released tracks onto The Melodic Blue tonight at midnight.

This announcement, posted to Baby Keem's official Instagram page, comes just one day after Billboard revealed that The Melodic Blue, the 20-year-old rapper's first studio album, debuted at #5 on the Billboard Top 200. Fueled by a mix of harder rap cuts ("range brothers" and "family ties" with Baby Keem collaborator and cousin, Kendrick Lamar) and more melodic, more introspective cuts ("issues" and the project's closing track, "16") The Melodic Blue provides something for everyone to listen to and, with this IG announcement, should provide even more.

Featuring only three artists upon the project's initial release (Lamar, Travis Scott and Don Tolliver), the addition of Brent Faiyaz is an interesting one, especially on the track "lost souls" which already features Keem on a slower, synthier instrumental with last-song-at-the-club vibes, but after Faiyaz' summer release with Drake, "Wasting Time," it seems that the "Dead Man Walking" singer could fit right in.

"hooligan" and "no sense," the two additional tracks Keem announced would be added to The Melodic Blue have each been out for some time already and both come with visuals to back them up. There has been no definite statement that these additions would constitute a 'deluxe' version of the record per se, but it is certainly an addition to the already-Billboard-top-five project.

Are you going to be checking for these additions to The Melodic Blue tonight? Let us know in the comments.