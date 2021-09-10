mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar's Dynamic Is On Display On "Range Brothers"

Mitch Findlay
September 10, 2021 09:37
Range Brothers
Baby Keem Feat. Kendrick Lamar

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
49% (24)
Rate
Audience Rating
10 VERY HOTTTTT
2 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
11 MAKE IT STOP

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar engage in strange linguistics on "Range Brothers."


Baby Keem's The Melodic Blue has arrived in full, and many are still unpacking the project in these early hours. Officially the first release of Kendrick Lamar's pgLang label, K Dot's involvement has been a focal point for many curious fans. Yet it's his cousin Keem who is the star of this particular show, and what a strange and fascinating circus it is. 

Nowhere is that more evident than "Range Brothers," a track that has already gained notoriety thanks to a few interesting choice ad-libs from Kendrick -- "top of the morning" and "she's hot" come to mind. Yet beyond the tongue-in-cheek comedic elements, "Range Brothers" deserves credit for its diverse production and dynamic performance from Keem. Though you may have already developed an opinion before diving in based entirely on a ten-second burst of Kendrick shenanigans, consider diving in to "Range Brothers" with an open mind.

For those that have -- where do you stand on the zany (and surprisingly orchestral) track, as well as The Melodic Blue in its entirety?

Quotable Lyrics

I was raised in the projects, we could go at it, ni*ga
I can't waste no time on a co-edded, ni*ga
Bro-code, me an' Dad count through seven figures
Raised around bottles and dope fiends
On a high since the day I turned sixteen
747, I'm starin' at plane wings
Prayin' the Lord's seen, Grandma prayin' for me

Baby Keem
Baby Keem Kendrick Lamar
