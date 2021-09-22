mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Baby Keem Adds Brent Faiyaz To "Lost Souls" Remix

Taylor McCloud
September 22, 2021 09:19
715 Views
33
5
pgLangpgLang
pgLang

Lost Souls
Baby Keem Feat. Brent Faiyaz

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (8)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
6 MAKE IT STOP

After Baby Keem announced a couple additions to "The Melodic Blue" yesterday, we have a new Brent Faiyaz verse on "lost souls"


Yesterday afternoon, in a simple white-text-on-a-green-background Instagram announcement, Baby Keem announced he would be adding three tracks to his debut album The Melodic Blue. 

The Melodic Blue, which debuted at #5 on the Billboard Top 200 earlier this week, is a mix of Keem's signature rapping style and a deeper look into his more melodic, more introspective side and with the unveiling of last night's "lost souls" remix with Maryland singer Brent Faiyaz, we got a perfect combination of the two. 

Over a slower, synthier instrumental that gives major last-song-before-the-club-closes vibes, Keem skates through his verses and hands the track off to Faiyaz who comes through serenading anyone who might still be on the dance floor. 

Starting his verse lamenting about his 16 missed calls, Faiyaz glides through the ups and downs of missing somebody who's dealing with the attention from other suitors, but keeps it low-key enough to stay away from the cameras and media attention. 

"lost souls" was already one of the smoothest tracks on The Melodic Blue and Faiyaz' vocals make it more like butter. This is a record you could hear when the lights are low and your watch is reading 2 or 3 in the morning or when you're in the car and every streetlight feels more like a spotlight as you drive into the night. 

Checkout "lost souls" with Brent Faiyaz below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Bad b*tch with chrome toes
And we shoot movies, not photos
She not in for the
Nobody know her name

Baby Keem
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  3
  5
  715
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Baby Keem Brent Faiyaz the melodic blue pgLang lost souls remix lost souls remix
5 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Baby Keem Adds Brent Faiyaz To "Lost Souls" Remix
33
5
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject