Baby Jungle & Lil Keed Bring The Firepower On "The Purge" Remix

Dre D.
September 10, 2020 12:57
Baby Jungle
Baby Jungle

The Purge (Remix)
Baby Jungle Feat. Lil Keed

The rising rapper taps Lil Keed for "The Purge" remix.


18 year old rapper Baby Jungle has been making waves in the underground Atlanta scene with his single "The Purge". Following a consistent stream of singles released since last year, "The Purge" seems most poised to become a breakout hit for the young rapper. 

The Macon, GA rapper, who recently moved to Atlanta, seems to be doing well linking up with his peers in his new city.

The original version of "The Purge" was released earlier this year and racked up close to 700,000 views on YouTube. It seems Baby Jungle has no intentions of slowing down its momentum, recruiting Lil Keed to bring some melodies to the hard-hitting track.

Keed, who is fresh off the release of his excellent Trapped on Cleveland 3 project from earlier in August, sounds focused as ever and completely in his bag. His dissonant but melodic flow provides the perfect counterpart to the beat's head nodding bounce and Baby Jungle's snarling delivery. 

If "The Purge" is representative of Baby Jungle's consistent improvement, then it's likely this won't be the last we hear of him. We expect to see big moves from Baby Jungle in the coming months. Check out "The Purge" below and let us know what you think. 

Quotable Lyrics

N____ get killed round here

I want Belaire, no beers

J killed the opp the other day

I ain't even shed no tears

Catch me in Atlanta, Georgia with some bad s__

It go down round here

Baby Jungle Lil Keed atlanta new music macon
