He cracked a joke about Yung Miami that didn't go over well and Baby Blue returned to defend himself. The Pretty Ricky singer has been gaining attention in recent months after it was learned that he faced charges in connection to an alleged PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loan scam. Authorities alleged that Baby Blue and several others defrauded the federal government of millions in COVID-19 relief funds, and weeks ago, we reported that the R&B singer took a plea deal and was sentenced to 20 months in prison.

During this time, Blue has continued to offer up his colorful commentary on all things pop culture, including jokes about Yung Miami amid rumors that she's dating Diddy.

"Yung Miami got the most expensive [cat emoji] in the Hollyhood right now!" he wrote on Instagram. "Put her picture in the dictionary next to 'Secure The Bag' [crying laughing emoji][flexing arm emoji] Lets go Yung Miami [red heart emoji][hands up emoji][fingers crossed emoji]."

Some believed that Baby Blue's message was vulgar and disrespectful, and after Hollywood Unlocked reposted the message, he was hit with backlash. The singer returned to double down on his remarks while calling out his critics.

"Only a chick with some $40 [cat emoji] gone hate! She in her bag and yall mad!" Blue later added. "We from Miami! We different! Real Recognize Real and Haters gone Hate! In my personal opinion, Miami make Puffy look good!" Meanwhile, Yung Miami popped up with Diddy on New Year's Eve after denying that they are romantically involved.