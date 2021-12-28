Baby Blue of the rap group, Pretty Ricky, has responded to accusations that he snitched regarding his recent prison sentence. Blue slammed the allegations and remarked that snitching simply isn't in his blood.

“N***as want me to be a snitch cuz they got snitching in they blood!" he wrote on his Instagram story. "I’m cut different over here! Ain’t no rats in my family! I could never be a snitch! My ancestors wouldn’t like that! Whole time, 2 n***as in my case turned informant and telling everything they can!”



Earlier this month, Blue took a plea deal and was sentenced to 20 months behind bars for defrauding the government of $1 million through the Paycheck Protection Program and using the funds for personal expenses.

"I can’t go back and change the beginning but I can start where I am and change the ending," Blue wrote on Instagram, last week. "There are things in life we don’t want to happen but have to accept; Lessons in life we don’t want to know but have to learn. We have to remember that life’s greatest lessons are usually learned at the worst times and from the worst mistakes. Sometimes the bad things that happens to us end up putting us on the path to the best things that will ever happen to us."

