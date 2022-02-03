With just a few days left before he turns himself over to federal authorities, Baby Blue is getting a few things off of his chest. The Pretty Ricky singer found his name embroiled in a case involving alleged Paycheck Protection Program fraud as the government accused Blue of being a part of a scam that misappropriated over $20 million in funds. This case is much like the dozens of others that have surfaced since quarantine, and many other celebrities and sports figures have found themselves entangled in similar legal issues.

Recently, Baby Blue shared that he would begin his 20-month sentence next Monday. He reportedly agreed to a plea deal and since that news surfaced, the singer has been on the receiving end of rumors that he snitched or cooperated with the feds. Blue addressed the gossip and insisted that it isn't true.





"You think imma miss my chance on being a real n*gga by telling?" he questioned. "Gimme them 20 months, imma knock that sh*t out! Be home in no time!" He went on to clarify what he claimed occurred in his case.

"Honestly, The informants in my case made me their SCAPEGOAT," he said. "Made it seem like we was part of the scam but in reality, THEY SCAMMED ME & OTHER CELEBS They told lies on US for less time wrongly convicting victims Unfortunately, being 'NAIVE' isn’t a defense in the court of law!"

We recently reported on indictments out of Georgia where 19 people were accused of PPP loan fraud including several well-known actors.



Twitter