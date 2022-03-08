Diddy came under fire last week amidst old clips of MTV's Making The Band circulated online. After being accused of "running a musical prison camp," a few former show participants have detailed their own experiences. Freddy P blamed Diddy as one of the reasons he "hates life" while Willie Taylor accused the mogul of setting up artists for failure.

Charles Eshelman/Getty Images

While there are many anti-Diddy people out there, Babs Bunny isn't one of them. The former Making The Band 2 contestant and Queen of the Ring battle rap league founder, weighed in on Freddy P and Willie Taylor's comments during a recent interview with MReckTV.

"A lot of the stuff I can agree with him, but I might say I can't really relate, "she started. "We all went through the same process. We all had the same contacts. We all was in the same house. We all was on the same stage. And so at the end of the day, we all had the same situation happen as far as when it comes down to business."

In response to Freddy's comments, she replied, "I was just like, 'Wow.' He said that the contracts were shitty, and they were. I definitely agree. All of us can really relate to that as far as the paperwork is concerned. I would not say it was my worst nightmare. It was dreams coming true with nightmares in and out. For me, that was my experience. I was a sponge. No matter all the negative things, I just tried to focus on all the positive things that I learned, which allowed me to keep pushing."

While Babs Bunny seemed to roll with the punches during her time on the show, both Freddy P and Willie Taylor took to Instagram to really explain the trauma and loss of opportunities at the hands of Diddy.

Making The Band ran for three seasons in the early 200s and produced the groups O-Town, Da Band, Danity Kane, Day26, and Donnie Klang.

[Via]