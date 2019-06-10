B5 Issues The Start Of A New Era With "Wave" Video

B5 make a proper return.

March marked the arrival of group B5's new "Wave" single, a timely track that has once more issued a new era for the boy band of brothers.

Now, the crew returns with a new clip to attach to the track, coinciding the drop with the announcement of their forthcoming New Jacksons project and ahead of a new show to be staged in their hometown of Atlanta.

In the clip for "Wave," viewers are treated to a montage of their group's height of fame, reliving hits such as "All I Do," "Hydraulic," and "Say Yes" while flashing old news clips covering the routine melees and stampedes of fans that would take place at their appearances and shows before transitioning into an updated backdrop that finds the Breeding brothers employing their collective talents once more.