B2K's official Instagram page commented on Lil Fizz's recent apology to Omarion for dating Apryl Jones. The statement calls Fizz a "real man" for admitting his wrongdoing.

"It takes a real man to apologize in front of the world and admit their wrongs. The winners of last night. #Boys4Life," the post reads.



Scott Gries / Getty Images

Despite Omarion sharing a child with Jones, Fizz went on to date her in 2019 following The Millennium Tour. The couple has since broken up. He apologized on stage with Omarion in Los Angeles at The Forum, Friday, for any "turmoil or dysfunction" caused by his relationship with Jones.

"I don't think it would be right if I didn't take this moment, bro, to publicly apologize to you," Fizz told Omarion while the crowd roared with applause."I did some fucked up shit to my brother and I'm not proud of it, man."

"So I want to say here humbly and sincerely apologize to you for any type of dysfunction I caused between you and your family," he added.

The Millennium Tour, which is continuing following the COVID-19 pandemic, will next stop in Oakland, Saturday night, and run through November 26 in Las Vegas.