They may have reportedly brought in $5 million in revenue for the Millennium Tour earlier this year, but B2K's J-Boog let it be known that it won't happen again. On Monday, Omarion got fans hyped at the prospect of a Millennium Tour in 2020 after he shared an image on Instagram suggesting that he'd be hitting the road once again next year. There were a few hiccups on this year's tour, mostly centered around Raz B, but for the most part, it seemed as if the guys were able to put aside any differences to stack those checks.



Giulio Marcocchi/Getty Images

There has been the controversy now that Omarion's ex is dating his bandmate Fizz, but the "Ice Box" singer has recently made it clear that he's unbothered by their romance. Omarion's latest post may have stirred rumors that B2K is hitting the road once again, but member J-Boog took to his Instagram to adamantly say it isn't going to happen.

"I love them n*ggas. I like B2K, them n*ggas hard," he said during an Instagram Live session. "But I'mma tell you right now, they are not on that tour. Holla. Them n*ggas tried to use the same picture, all that sh*t, to fake the fans out like we gon' [do the tour]." While that may be disappointing news for B2K fans, Omarion is capable of hitting the road on his own. He was the only member of the group to go off and have commercial success as a solo act and could hop on the tour if his bandmates decided against it.